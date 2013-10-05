US

Stephen Colbert Marries Couple After Their Jefferson Memorial Wedding Was Cancelled By Shutdown

Aly Weisman

The government may be shut down, but Stephen Colbert is taking matters into his own hands.

“Apparently there is one downside to defunding the entire federal government,” Colbert opened Thursday’s “Colbert Report” by saying, explaining that hundreds of couples who planned to wed at national monuments and parks were told their ceremonies can no longer take place.

One such couple is Mike Cassesso and MaiLien Le, who planned to wed this weekend at the Jefferson Memorial, where they had their first date.

“Well, Nation,” Colbert said, after explaining the couple’s story, “I promised you on night one of the shutdown that as leader of the Colbert Nation and Earl Lord of the Afterscape, I would provide all canceled government services, and that includes weddings.”

Colbert surprised viewers by showing off his certificate stating he is indeed an ordained minister:

Stephen Colbert ordained ministerHulu/Comedy Central/’Colbert Report’

The TV host threw the groom an impromptu bachelor party:

Stephen ColbertHulu/Comedy Central/’Colbert Report’

And national parks icon Smokey the Bear served as best man:

Stephen ColbertHulu/Comedy Central/’Colbert Report’

The groom got to pick his location back drop, and chose the Jefferson Memorial:

Stephen ColbertHulu/Comedy Central/’Colbert Report’

Then the bride walked down the aisle holding Colbert’s Emmy:

Colbert WeddingHulu/Comedy Central

“Homeland” star Mandy Patinkin sang a Jewish prayer:

Colbert WeddingHulu/Comedy Central

The groom kissed the bride as Colbert looked on:

Stephen Colbert weddingHulu/Comedy Central

And Tony-winning Broadway actress, Audra MacDonald, sang Billy Idol’s “White Wedding” for the couple’s first dance as husband and wife:

Stephen Colbert weddingHulu/Comedy Central

Watch the full wedding on “The Colbert Report” below:

