Steven Colbert Rips Media Reports Of Obama Ordering Marines To Wear 'Girly' Hats

Comedian Stephen Colbert joined in on the debate Thursday over the so-called “girly” caps Marines may soon be forced to wear that numerous media outlets have been reporting.

Just to be clear up front: The reports are bogus. Despite The New York Post writing of Obama ordering the new caps, it’s simply not true. The official site of the Marine Corps even released an article flatly denying it today.

Still, Colbert had some fun at the entire notion that a cap could be “girly” — satirically calling the entire controversy a “hatastrophe” on his show “The Colbert Report.”

After playing a clip of a Fox News guest saying it’s “clearly the feminization of the Marine Corps,” Colbert repeats that point and quips, “They’re cutting off the balls of Montezuma. It’s Semper Fi, not Semper Bi.”

With a photo of the “girly” hats on the screen, Colbert jokes that he’s “ovulating just looking at them.”

Later in the segment, he puts up a picture of two-time Medal of Honour recipient Sgt. Major Dan Daly (who wore the cap in the photo) and jokingly asks, “what does he know about being manly? He’s wearing two necklaces and a broach.”

Watch the full segment:



The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.