Stephen Colbert mocks Mariah Carey's disastrous New Year's Eve show

Stephen Colbert mocked Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance by having his own botched performance on Tuesday’s “Late Show.”

“2016 was rough, but I’m staying positive about 2017,” the host began the show. “And the year is starting off great for everyone but Mariah Carey.”

On “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” Carey had technical difficulties that caused her in-ear monitors to fail, and she was unable to hear the music, according to the singer’s representatives. Viewers could hear Carey talking while the song track continued.

“No one knows exactly what happened. I blame Russian hackers,” Colbert joked. “But here’s the thing — I’m on Team Mariah here. This was not her fault. Mariah, you are welcome to come on this show and…”

At that point, Colbert began his parody of Carey’s performance failure by claiming to have no words on his teleprompter. Suddenly, a group of male dancers surrounded the host and the band began playing as he continued to wonder out loud what was going on.

Watch Colbert mock Carey’s botched performance below:

