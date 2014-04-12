How Stephen Colbert Cracked Into Comedy And Made It To The Very Top

Earlier this week, CBS announced that Steven Colbert, of “The Colbert Report,” will take over the “Late Show” when David Letterman retires in 2015.

Colbert has hosted his own political news program since 2005, adopting the unforgettable character of an idiotic, conservative political pundit. In his new gig, he will leave his fictional persona behind.

Although many fans don’t know what to expect, Colbert has proved himself as a smart and hilarious guy ever since growing up the youngest of 11 children in a Southern Catholic family.

