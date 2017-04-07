Stephen Colbert rips apart the pulled Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad: 'Attractive Lives Matter'

CBS ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

Though it sought to unite, a new Pepsi ad featuring Kendall Jenner divided many. It sparked a flood of negative reaction on social media, leading to Pepsi pulling the ad and apologizing for it on Wednesday.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had a field day with the ad on Wednesday night, closing his monologue by skewering the commercial in which Kendall Jenner, a model and daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, presses pause on her luxurious life to join a group of attractive multiracial protesters. The ad ends with her handing a Pepsi to an equally attractive police officer holding back the protesters.

“So far we don’t know what has caused all of America’s hot extras to take to the streets, but I’m guessing it’s a protest for Attractive Lives Matter,” Colbert said.

Colbert also pointed out the signs that the protesters are walking with, which include the slogans “Peace” and the puzzling “Join the Conversation.”

Pepsi Kendall Jenner in the pulled Pepsi ad that used imagery of a protest and police.

“‘Join the conversation’ — that’s the most corporate message of all time. They might as well be holding signs that say, ‘We are all the core demographic,'” the host said.

“This commercial ends with a message even more profound than ‘join the conversation,'” Colbert added, referring to the final text in the ad, which reads, “Live for now.”

“‘Live for now,’ especially if you’re Pepsi’s marketing department, because I don’t think you guys are going to be there for long,” he said.

Watch Colbert talk about the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: A famous Egyptian comedian explains what the Arab world thinks of Donald Trump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.