Stephen Colbert Mocks The Conservative Freak-Out Over Karl Rove's New Super-PAC

Photo: Comedy Central

Comedy Central host Stephen Colbert mocked the conservative fury over Karl Rove’s newly formed Super-PAC in typical Colbert fashion last night. The “bona fide conservative” Colbert was furious over Rove’s new Super-PAC, which will target conservative candidates that it deems unelectable. He called Rove a “wuss” and dubbed Rove’s group the “Stab-You-in-the-Back Super-PAC.”



Colbert laid out both sides of the GOP’s “Civil War,” noting how both seem set up for failure given their recent history of backing candidates. The Tea Party favoured failed candidates like Indiana’s Richard Mourdock and Missouri’s Todd Akin.

Rove, meanwhile, backed the failed campaigns of “near-winner Connie Mack, strong runner-up Linda McMahon, so-close-but-didn’t-get-it George Allen, and got-his-fine-white-arse-handed-to-him Scott Brown.” And, Colbert added, he backed Mitt Romney.

In the end, Colbert sided with the Tea Party and new Fox News contributor Erick Erickson, who said that any candidate endorsed by Rove’s Super-PAC should be targeted by conservatives.

“That’s right, Karl. You cross the Tea Party and you can end up like the last candidate they targeted for destruction — Barack Obama,” Colbert said.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.