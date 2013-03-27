Stephen Colbert Responds To Karl Rove's Charge That He Has 'Anger Management' Problems

Returning from a two-week hiatus, Comedy Central’s Stephen Colbert responded to the assertion that he has “anger management” issues because of some of Colbert’s frequent interactions with “Ham Rove.” In one memorable episode, Colbert took out a knife and started stabbing “Ham Rove.”



“I don’t know whether that was working out his inner feelings, or encouraging maybe someone to maybe mimic him or just sort of being funny,” Rove joked in an interview with ABC on Sunday. “But there was a little bit of anxiety in his stabs there.”

Colbert responded in jest Monday night, saying there is an easy way to tell the difference between Karl Rove and “Ham Rove.”

“There’s an easy test. Before you slice into your ham, ask it if it’s ever put anti-gay marriage legislation in swing states to tip the scales in the 2004 presidential election. If it answers yes, that could be Karl Rove,” Colbert said.

Watch the full clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.