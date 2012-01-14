Stephen Colbert Hands His Super PAC To Jon Stewart And Announces He Will Explore A Run For The Presidency

Stephen Colbert‘s yearlong performance art experiment to demonstrate the ludicrousness of many aspects of the American election law took a new turn last night.



As promised on Wednesday, Colbert announced he was forming ‘an exploratory committee to lay the groundwork for my possible candidacy for president of the United States of America of South Carolina.”

Before he could do so, however, his guest Trevor Potter, the former Federal Election Commission chairman and Colbert’s lawyer, informed him he had to get rid of his Super PAC.

Which he did, handing it over to Jon Stewart along with promises they wouldn’t coordinate outside what the law allows (very little).

Stewart promptly renamed the PAC ‘The definitely not coordinating with Stephen Colbert Super PAC.’

Alas, South Carolina Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire tells CNN that under South Carolina election law Colbert won’t be eligible for the primary.

Watch below.



