Stephen Colbert Gives His Hilarious Take On 'The Great Kate Wait'

Stephen Colbert recently revealed why he’s so excited about what the media has dubbed “the Great Kate Wait” in anticipation of the royal baby.



“Kate the Great is three days late! I just can’t wait for her to dilate!” he exclaimed with sarcastic enthusiasm this week. “The whole galaxy is abuzz!”

The “Colbert Report” host was full of questions about the royal baby’s arrival: “When will the heir to the crown begin to crown? What will Pippa wear? Will the obstetrician wear a giant hat? Who will have less hair — the baby or Prince William?”

Watch the funny segment below:

