Stephen Colbert and John Oliver talk how to handle Trump: 'Don't give him an inch'

John Oliver and Stephen Colbert, two “Daily Show” alums who now have their own late-night shows, came together over the weekend to discuss the ramifications of electing Donald Trump president.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the hosts appeared at a fundraiser for the Montclair Film Festival in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday.

During the talk, the duo brought up their concerns around the “normalization” of Trump, a subject Oliver focused on during the season finale of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.” He warned his viewers against being hopeful about the new president-elect.

“He is not normal,” Oliver said on that show of Trump before declaring that 2016 has been the “f—ing worst” year.

“I think the danger of ‘live your lives, the sun comes out tomorrow’ is that that’s true for some people, and so it’s very easy to forget that it’s very much not for others,” Oliver said at the fundraiser. “That’s the danger. If you are lucky enough for your life to become routine, it’s easy not to feel the pain of others whose routines are going to be shattered. Not everyone is going to be ok, so it’s incumbent on everyone to remember that.”

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival Stephen Colbert, left, and John Oliver onstage at a benefit for the Montclair Film Festival on November 19, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey.

In response to an audience member asking, “How screwed are we?” Colbert said, “I’m all for giving him a chance, but don’t give him an inch, because I believed everything he said, and I remember everything he said, and it’s horrifying. The job changes a man, that’s the cliche of the presidency, but every president tries to achieve what they promised.”

The host of CBS’s “Late Show” pointed out that a lot of people tried to stop Trump during his run, including fellow Republicans, and he still won.

“He owes them nothing,” Colbert said. “That’s what scares me. He owes the checks and balances of Washington nothing, because they tried to stop him and they couldn’t. And he’s a vindictive person.”

He then added, “So it’s all going to be fine. Merry Christmas.”

