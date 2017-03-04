Stephen Colbert hits Jeff Sessions for Russia revelation: 'You've already f---ed yourself'

YouTube/CBS ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

President Donald Trump’s administration received another black eye on Thursday when newly appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions held a press conference saying he would recuse himself from any future investigations on the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia or the country’s influence on the 2016 presidential election.

Stephen Colbert broke it all down in his opening of Thursday’s “The Late Show,” first looking back on what Sessions said during his confirmation hearing — that he had no communications with the Russian government during Trump’s campaign for president — versus what he admitted to at his Thursday press conference: He met with the Russian ambassador in his capacity as a member of the Senate’s armed services panel.

“Honey, I wasn’t having sex with her as your husband,” Colbert joked. “I was humping her in my capacity as a member of the armed services panel.”

Colbert then hit Sessions harder for the damaging revelation.

“You called yourself a campaign surrogate, then you lied under oath that you never met with the Russians,” Colbert said of Sessions. “So you don’t have to recuse yourself. You’ve already f—ed yourself.”

Congress has begun its Russia investigation, headed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. In a statement on the parameters, it notes that the investigation on whether Russia tampered with the election is “on a bipartisan basis” and the committee will “collect and follow that evidence wherever it leads.”

“Well, bring a flashlight, cause it’s pretty dark up Putin’s butt,” Colbert said, referring to the Russian president.

