Stephen Colbert invited a 74-piece orchestra to play music from 'Legend of Zelda'

Stephen Colbert, the new host of “The Late Show,” had a special treat for his Tuesday audience in the form of a musical guest — or rather, guests.

Colbert invited “The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses” to his late night talk show: The symphony is a 74-piece orchestra that plays music from over 28 years of Nintendo’s “Legend of Zelda” franchise, one of the most popular game series of all-time.

On Tuesday, the orchestra played new music from the newest “Zelda” game — “Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes,” coming to the Nintendo 3DS — as well as music from other memorable “Zelda” games like “Ocarina of Time.”

Even if you’re not a fan of the “Zelda” franchise, it’s almost impossible not to admire and enjoy this music.

