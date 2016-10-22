Stephen Colbert shows you what you need to do to move to Canada after the election

CBS ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

On Thursday’s “Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert pointed out that around this time in every presidential election — no matter how crazy — people begin to proclaim that they are going to move to Canada if the candidate they want to win ends up losing.

And with candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton both being disliked heavily by a majority of Americans, that declaration to move in with our neighbours in the north is more prevalent than ever.

But what does it take to become a Canadian citizen?

Colbert went to visit Toronto immigration lawyer Andrew Cumming to find out.

Check out what Colbert learned about the process of moving to Canada, like the need to have a knowledge of Canadian symbols, how members of Parliament are chosen, and being able to sing some Gordon Lightfoot songs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.