Stephen Colbert is hosting the 2017 Emmys

Getty Images Stephen Colbert has won nine Emmys for Comedy Central’s ‘The Colbert Report.’

CBS has tapped Stephen Colbert to host the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards this year.

It will be Colbert’s first time hosting television’s biggest awards show. It will air live on Sunday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” Stephen Colbert said in a statement on Monday. “Both in person and around the globe.”

“Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television,” CBS’s executive vice president of specials, music and live events said. “We look forward to honouring television’s best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert.”

In addition to hosting and executive producing CBS’s “Late Show,” Colbert hosted the “Kennedy Center Honours,” and Showtime’s live election night special.

Previously, he won nine Emmy awards while hosting Comedy Central’s “Colbert Report” from 2005 to 2014 and writing on “The Daily Show.”

