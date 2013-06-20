Watch Stephen Colbert's Heartfelt Opening Monologue About His Late Mother

Stephen Colbert returned to “The Colbert Report” last night after a one-week hiatus and delivered a heartfelt eulogy to his late mother, Lorna Colbert, who died last week at the age of 92.



“When you watch the show, if you also like me, that’s because of my mum,” Colbert said.

He told the audience a little bit about his mother, revealing how much he tried to imitate her while growing up.

“Hugs never needed a reason in her house. Singing and dancing were encouraged except for at the dinner table,” Colbert said. “She had trained to be an actress when she was younger, and she would teach us how to do stage falls by pretending to faint on the kitchen floor. She was fun.”

Watch the clip below.



