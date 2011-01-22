STEPHEN COLBERT: Hey Rush Limbaugh! Leave Some Racist Impressions For The Rest Of Us

Glynnis MacNicol
rush colbert

The other day Rush Limbaugh, frustrated that he couldn’t understand the Chinese jibber-jabber, provided his own, er, version of President Hu Jintao press conference with Obama. 

Read: a totally offensive childish impression of what Chinese sounds like to him.

Last night Stephen Colbert slammed Rush for his “cheap, insensitive rip-off of Ching Chong Ding Dong.”  Also?  His cheap insensitive impressions of black people and people with Parkinson’s.

Said Colbert: “So Rush please, leave some characters for the rest of us, don’t be an impression hog!  Not that you don’t do a good impression of a hog!”  Video below.

 

