Stephen Colbert helps President Obama polish his résumé and appeal to millennials

Now that President Barack Obama is about to be out of a job, he stopped by Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” to see if he could get any career tips.

Or rather, Colbert dropped in on Obama to give the advice, and things got weird. In the segment from Tuesday night’s “Late Show,” Colbert dresses as an office manager and Obama asks, “How’d you get in here?”

Colbert pushes on and offers his wisdom to polish Obama’s résumé.

“55. Tough time to start over for a man,” Colbert observes.

He also points out that Obama has had no promotions “for the last 8 years” and asks the sitting president to explain that.

“There wasn’t a lot of room for advancement in my last job,” Obama jokes.

When asked to list his accomplishments Obama includes saving the auto industry, providing health care to millions, and a Nobel Peace Prize. But as for what he did to win the Nobel, he admits, “To be honest I still don’t know.”

Obama also uses the segment to make an appeal to millennial voters, telling them how important the election is. And Colbert of course puts a Snapchat filter on the president.

And the president pointed out his biggest weakness in his mind: “Sometimes… when I talk… I take too many pauses.”

Finally, without asking for an official presidential endorsement or mentioning Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton by name, Colbert cleverly asked Obama to pick between an “extra-fibre nutrient bar” and a “shriveled tangerine, covered in Golden Retriever hair, filled with bile, that I wouldn’t leave alone with a woman I love.”

Guess which one Obama picked.

See the full Colbert video with Obama below:

