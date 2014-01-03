Here's Stephen Colbert's Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Cameo In 'The Hobbit' Sequel

Did you spot Stephen Colbert’s cameo in “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”?

We’ve been waiting to hear about “The Colbert Report” star’s role since late 2012 after he mentioned visiting the New Zealand set to watch “them shoot some scenes” during a Playboy interview.

Looks like he also filmed a few of his own.

Colbert appears in the second half of the film as a Lake-town spy.

Here’s a screenshot from a GIF that started circulating around Reddit:

“The Colbert Report” star has made it no secrethe’s a huge “Lord of the Rings” fan.

We’re surprised he didn’t play an elf considering Colbert can read Elvish.

Did you spot him in the film?

