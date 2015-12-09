Stephen Colbert: 'Why is it so easy to buy bullets when I have to show three forms of ID to buy Sudafed?'

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday addressed the recent mass shootings at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic and in San Bernardino, California — the latter of which left 14 people dead in the deadliest act of terror on US soil since September 11, 2001.

Colbert defended the importance of “thoughts and prayers,” after the concept of offering them became something of a controversy last week in the aftermath of the San Bernardino shooting.

But he added that the response shouldn’t stop there.

“There has to be some way to make it harder to build up an arsenal. The San Bernardino shooters had 6,000 rounds of ammunition,” Colbert said.

“Why’s it so easy to buy bullets when I have to show three forms of ID to buy Sudafed?” he added, to cheers.

Colbert also allowed that he doesn’t “know what I’m talking about.” Maybe more guns in the hands of American people is the answer, he suggested — if there is sufficient training to go along.

“We’d have a safe, civil society that might not turn into a 3 million man Mexican standoff,” he said.

Watch the full segment below:

