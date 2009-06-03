Stephen Colbert Takes Over Newsweek

When John Meacham, editor of Newsweek, relaunched his magazine a few weeks ago, he wrote, “We know you know what the news is.” Let’s hope so, because the line between news and satire is about to get blurry.



Stephen Colbert will guest edit the next issue of Newsweek. This is the first time anyone has ever guest edited the magazine in its 76 year history. We don’t think he’ll hold true to Meacham’s dream of “provocative (but not partisan) arguments,” but he’ll definitely bring a “unique voice.”

Meacham tells the Observer the idea came about because Colbert has “an almost encyclopedic feel for” any topic of conversation, and Meacham wants to “surprise readers of the magazine.”

He also wants people talking about the magazine, which underwent a massive redesign. This is just a PR stunt. But, hopefully, a funny one.

Observer: Mr. Colbert will help design the cover of the magazine, he’ll write an editor’s note and he’ll be adding annotations to Mr. Meacham’s weekly editor’s note. Mr. Colbert said that he helped hand out assignments, and will play around with columnist’s biographies and help pick out pull quotes for stories. There will be a section dedicated to all the unpublished letters to the editor Mr. Colbert has written to Newsweek since he was a kid.

