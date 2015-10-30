Here's what Stephen Colbert predicts the new 'Star Wars' movie will be about

CBS Self-proclaimed ‘Star Wars’ fan Stephen Colbert takes on the plot of ‘The Force Awakens’ on ‘The Late Show.’

Fans have been speculating about the plot of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ever since we first learned there’d be a new trilogy.

Now, “Star Wars” superfan Stephen Colbert is weighing in on what the new movie may be about as well.

The latest trailer for the film debuted last Monday night, but since the late-night show wasn’t filming last week, Colbert hasn’t been able to share his thoughts on the new trailer until now, and he says he has a good guess at the plot of the entire movie.

“It has been three decades since the events of the original trilogy,” said Colbert. “The dark and mysterious First Order has stepped into the power vacuum once held by the Empire.”

“And the newly-named Resistance fights in place of the Rebel Alliance which has begun a tragic shift to the dark side,” he continued.

“But John Boyega’s character is in a stormtrooper suit, so it follows that now the new, new hope comes from the very enemy we’ve been trained to hate,” Colbert explains. “Remember, the Dark Side was never exclusively tied to the Empire. The Force itself exists outside of mere temporal authority structures.”

“So I predict that dark becomes light, light becomes dark,” he concludes. “The very fabric of the force is stretched to its limit as a new generation emerges to tear down the false distinctions of the past and unite all of us — old and new, moisture farmers and nerfherders, Star and Wars, once and for all bringing peace to the galaxy.”

So basically, Colbert thinks Boyega’s former stormtrooper Finn will be brought to the light side and will be the new hope needed to dismantle the First Order. That sounds about right since we see him end up with a lightsaber and go up against Kylo Ren. However, it looks like things may not work out too well for him.

And that bit about light going dark? Maybe Colbert’s talking about the theory people have about Luke Skywalker going to the Dark Side since we haven’t seen him in any marketing.

However, that’s probably not true given leaked images that have come out showing Luke in Jedi garments.

Colbert does make a good point about the Force existing outside of authority structures. Maybe the new trilogy will eventually do away with the dark side and the light in order to bring balance to the Force once and for all.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres December 18.

You can watch Colbert explain his theory below.

