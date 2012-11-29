STEPHEN COLBERT: 'Grover Norquist' Are The Two Most Terrifying Words A Republican Can Hear, Other Than 'Buenos Días!'

Stephen Colbert took on Grover Norquist and his no-tax pledge in Tuesday night’s “Colbert Report,” describing him Norquist as “the two most terrifying words a Republican can hear — other than, ‘Buenos días!'”



Colbert provided some advice to Congressional Republicans who appear to be backing away from the pledge in recent days, including Sens. Lindsey Graham and John McCain and Rep. Peter King.

“Yes, an anti-tax pledge is eternal and unbreakable. This is like a pact with the devil — or a gym membership,” Colbert said.

Watch the full segment below:

The Colbert Report

