Stephen Colbert Slams Republicans' Plan To 'Rig' The Electoral College

Stephen Colbert slammed Republicans Tuesday night over plans to “rig” the electoral college by changing the rules in several states to split electoral votes based on performance in each congressional district.



“Republican legislators in the key swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Virginia are lining up behind proposals that would allocate presidential electoral college votes by congressional district,” Colbert said.

Colbert notes that this would have had a huge effect on the 2012 election:

“Even though 5 million more voted for the Democrat, the Republican would have won the election by 22 electoral votes.”

Here’s the video:

