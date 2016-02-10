Stephen Colbert hilariously spoofed the flopped intro to Saturday's GOP debate

CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert began his Monday-night show with a hilarious spoof of the botched intro to Saturday’s Republican presidential debate, during which retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson created a logjam when he didn’t hear his name called to enter the stage.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the musical director of “The Late Show,” John Batiste,” the show’s announcer said to open the show. “And now your host, Stephen Colbert.”

Only, Colbert pulled a Carson and did not enter the stage.

“And ‘The Late Show’ band, Stay Human,” the announcer continued. “Host of ‘The Late Show,’ Stephen Colbert.”

He remained stationary behind the set.

Then, as was the case when Carson didn’t go on stage, a production assistant came out from behind the curtain to wave Colbert on.

He just waved back at the assistant to get him back behind the stage.

“Give it up for Stephen Colbert,” the announcer said. “A man who enters when I say his name, Stephen Colbert. Perhaps he didn’t hear me, he is Stephen Colbert.”

At this point, Colbert fell limp in the arms of his production assistant, refusing to move out on to the stage.

“All he has to do is point his face at the stage and walk forward, Stephen Colbert,” the announcer said.

The production assistant then threw a rubber ball toward the stage, which Colbert chased after onto the stage.

As embellished as the moment seemed, it wasn’t too far off from Saturday’s introduction debacle. Carson was called second, but apparently did not hear his name.

He then thought he was being called when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was called onto the stage, and walked back behind the curtain. He was waved on by a production assistant, but still did not go on stage. Republican presidential candidate and business mogul Donald Trump was then called, but he too seemingly missed his name in the commotion and waited back with Carson.

The two were passed up by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R). Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) then missed his name, and almost wasn’t called out on the stage at all after Carson and Trump finally entered after their names were called again.

Watch Colbert’s spoof below:

