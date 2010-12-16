Stephen Colbert Vs. Goldman Sachs Round II: Sure, I'll Give You Back Your Credit Card...

Photo: Comedy Central

On Monday, Stephen Colbert explained how one of his writers had stumbled across some pretty nice booty in Tribeca: a Goldman Sachs credit card.Of course the only legitimate thing to do was to hold it hostage, and try to blackmail the Goldman partner who owned it, into coming onto the show to talk about bank bonuses.



Unfortunately his ploy failed.

“It turns out… Goldman Sachs has lawyers,” he said last night on the Colbert Report. “Who evidently watch my show. Because I received this email from their Office of Global Security, which I believe is a euphemism for assassination squad.”

They wanted Mr. Bradley T. Ratchford’s credit card back, now. And Colbert obliged… with one last threat.

