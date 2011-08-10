Stephen Colbert Responds To Market Crash By Packing A Bag Full Of Gold (And Live Chickens)

No need to panic.



Glenn Beck will be pleased to know that Stephen Colbert‘s response to yesterday’s stock market crash was to pack a hobo sack full of gold bars, a gun, a knife, and a life chicken.

Maybe the survival seeds have sold out.

Very funny video below.



The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.