Stephen Colbert Responds To Market Crash By Packing A Bag Full Of Gold (And Live Chickens)

No need to panic.

Glenn Beck will be pleased to know that Stephen Colbert‘s response to yesterday’s stock market crash was to pack a hobo sack full of gold bars, a gun, a knife, and a life chicken.

Maybe the survival seeds have sold out.

Very funny video below.


