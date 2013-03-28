STEPHEN COLBERT: 'What's The Hurry, Gays?'

Comedy Central’s Stephen Colbert took on opponents of same-sex marriage in character on his show Tuesday night, mocking everyone from Georgia Sen. Saxby Chambliss to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.



Alito said in oral arguments on California’s Proposition 8 law Tuesday that he was wary of a sweeping court decision on gay marriage because it was “newer than cell phones or the Internet.”

“And remember, it was 30 years before everybody had cell phones,” Colbert said, mockingly agreeing. “What’s the hurry, gays?”

He also took on Chambliss, who said last week that his thoughts on gay marriage didn’t apply because he’s “not gay, so I’m not going to marry one.”

“If memory serves, Lincoln freed the slaves because he was black,” Colbert said. “Senator Chambliss, on the other hand, is white. That explains why he’s against affirmative action. And Saxby Chambliss voted against the 2009 stimulus bill because he’s already got a job. And by his own logic, no marriage is legitimate except marriage to Saxby Chambliss. So, sorry ladies.”

Watch the full clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

