Stephen Colbert Slams Fox News For Dismissing The Polls

Comedy Central’s Stephen Colbert took on the wave of Republicans — and pundits at Fox News — for their recent dismissal of poll results that show President Barack Obama‘s lead to be widening over Mitt Romney.



Colbert showed clips of Fox’s Gretchen Carlson, Bill O’Reilly and Neil Cavuto saying that it was too early to pay attention to polling and that it doesn’t matter until after at least “one or two” of the presidential debates.

“Give it time,” Colbert said. “The Romney campaign is only on their third reboot since the convention. We’ve had businessman Romney, foreign policy Romney, Latino Romney, but we still haven’t seen Aqua Romney.”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.