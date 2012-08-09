Stephen Colbert Slams Fox News For Accusing Olympic Athletes Of Not Being Patriotic

Stephen Colbert mocked Fox News on a segment of The Colbert Report Tuesday for suggesting that U.S. Olympic athletes were showing “soft anti-Americanism.”



Fox News host Alisyn Camerota took issue with gymnasts Gabby Douglas’ pink uniform and the lack of “U-S-A” chants at her win.

“What’s wrong with showing pride?” a Fox News guest asked. “What we’re seeing is this soft anti-American feeling that Americans can’t show our exceptionalism.”

Colbert “agreed.”

“Those cheering fans and those athletes who dedicated their lives to represent America, standing on a podium with their hands over their hearts, fighting back the tears, while the U.S. flag ascends to the rafters, and our national anthem echoes throughout the arena, just don’t seem that into it,” Colbert said.

“Yes, bronze medalist DeeDee Trotter had red, white and blue glitter on her face, but that washes off,” Colbert added. “It should be something permanent, like a face-tat of Reagan’s face.”

Watch the entire segment below:

