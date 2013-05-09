Stephen Colbert Mocks Fox News For Ongoing 'Explosive' Coverage Of Benghazi

Stephen Colbert went after Fox News on Wednesday for “doggedly” covering the aftermath of the terrorist attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya.



Mostly, Colbert said, that has been focused on “how the administration blew it, when they blew it, why they blew it, and how they will continue to have blown it.”

With three so-called “whistleblowers” set to give testimony that contradicts some of the Obama administration’s account of the prelude and aftermath of the attack, Colbert said that he was expecting something big from the hearings — because Fox News has said, vaguely, that something “explosive” will come out of them.

“This is the best possible kind of political story,” Colbert said. “We have no idea what’s in it, and it’s going to be explosive. It’s the Taco Bell of breaking news!”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.