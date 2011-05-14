Stephen Colbert's Wild Trip To Federal Election Commission Headquarters -- In Pictures

Megan Angelo
After Tweet-hyping it all day, Stephen Colbert showed up to the Washington, D.C. headquarters of the Federal Election Commission around 4 pm.

He was there to seek permission to promote his PAC — that’s the Colbert Super PAC — on “The Colbert Report.”

This is all designed to highlight what Colbert sees as the silliness of the FEC’s campaign finance regulations.

Though we bet a lot of these people showed up without even knowing why he was there.

Colbert arrives in signature style.

Shaking hands with supporters -- note the bipartisan tie.

He reportedly had to go through security twice.

Colbert was reportedly inside for about 40 minutes -- and the crowd waited.

Looking victorious, but appropriately restrained.

Oh, wait -- not anymore.

And here's your party favour.

These actors are going to have some time on their hands, if they want their own PAC, too.

