Watch The Wonderful Moment When Stephen Colbert Explained His 'Idiot' Character To John Kerry

Talking Points Memo editor Josh Marshall has added to the collection of rare clips showing what Stephen Colbert is like out of the character he plays on Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report.”

On Thursday, shortly after the news broke that Colbert will replace David Letterman on “The Late Show” next year, Marshall published a 2007 video he filmed backstage at the “The Colbert Report” where the host explains his “character” to then Sen. John Kerry, who was about to appear on the show.

“You know that I’m in character,” Colbert said. “That I’m an idiot.”

“It’s wonderful to see you out of character,” Kerry replied.

“No guarantee that I’m out of character right now, because I’m — I might prove myself an idiot,” quipped Colbert. “I’m an idiot to let them film this.”

Colbert went on to explain how he would act during his interview with Kerry.

“I’m wilfully ignorant of what we’re going to talk about, so disabuse me of my ignorance,” said Colbert.

“Do I have to?” Kerry asked.

“No, you don’t have to,” Colbert said to Kerry. “You can join the lie if you want.”

Colbert also warned Kerry “my character is thrilled that you’re not running for president.”

View the clip below and see more footage of Colbert behind the scenes here.

