Stephen Colbert: Everyone I Interview Knows I'm In Character

Stephen Colbert has done a lengthy-ish interview with Reddit — out of character even, which is more than Congress got — as a reward for the site raising $500,000-plus for Colbert’s favoured charity DonorsChoose.



In it Colbert discloses that all of his guests, whether they appear to or not, know that he is in character.

No one doesn’t know I’m in character. I tell everyone first. I admire Sacha Baron Cohen, but I am not doing Ali G.

So much for that excuse. He also revealed that President George W. Bush, whom he famously roasted during the 2006 White House Correspondents Dinner, “could not have been nicer, especially to my mother. I have some lovely pictures of her with him.” Before the dinner, anyway.

Read the full interview at Reddit >

Still here? Why not follow us on Twitter or bookmark us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.