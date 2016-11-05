Stephen Colbert comes up with crazy conspiracy theories about Trump and Clinton

CBS ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

Stephen Colbert took on the copious conspiracy theories from both parties in this year’s election by coming up with his own elaborate and humorous political hoaxes on Thursday’s “Late Show.”

Colbert introduced his conspiracy-fuelled segment called “Tinfoil Hat” by first issuing “shocking election news” about Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“During the commercial break, The New York Times broke the story that, according to Wikileaks, the Clinton campaign bought the apartment below Trump’s to secretly record him,” Colbert said.

“That is incredible!” he continued. “And for a good reason — because I just made that story up. But you believed it for a second because this election is f—ing insane.”

The “Late Show” host then holed himself up in a “truth bunker” and — with a quick swig of Nyquil Severe Cold and Flu — began espousing the “the secrets they don’t want you to know about.”

“Is it possible that we’ve all been groped by Donald Trump,” he joked, “but just didn’t feel it because of his tiny baby hands?”

Then, donning a tinfoil hat and putting a Dixie Cup to his ear, Colbert also took a shot at Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson by relaying a message from a “conspiracy pigeon” that he had spoken to earlier in the absurd segment.

“It’s the conspiracy pigeon. What is it? ‘Why do Gary Johnson’s voters still have to go to the polls on Election Day when they could just as easily flush their ballot down the toilet at home?'”

Watch the segment below:

