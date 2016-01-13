Stephen Colbert mocks Sean Penn El Chapo interview and imagines the drug lord's biopic

Stephen Colbert is ready to audition for the role of a lifetime: notorious drug kingpin El Chapo.

After escaping from prison about six months ago, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was recaptured by Mexican forces January 8. It was quickly revealed that a secret meeting took place between Sean Penn and El Chapo last year, which Penn wrote about in Rolling Stone.

And Penn’s interview stint helped lead authorities to find the drug lord.

El Chapo apparently agreed to the meeting because he wanted to create a biopic about himself.

Colbert took on the meeting on Monday night’s “Late Show.”

Penn went through extensive measures to keep the meeting a secret, but it didn’t exactly work.

“Yes, somehow authorities were able to track one of the world’s biggest celebrities,” Colbert said.

Colbert then showed an audition tape he prepared for the theorhetical biopic, and yes, it even included a “Star Wars” reference.

Watch the video below:

