Stephen Colbert used a swastika to slam Donald Trump's 'new low' in the election

Donald Trump was quick to point fingers and say “I told you so” after the deadly shootings in Orlando over the weekend.

That led Stephen Colbert to examine the Republican presidential candidate’s statements on Tuesday’s “The Late Show.”

As investigators were still unravelling the details surrounding the Orlando shooting, Trump delivered a speech stating that the shooter was born in Afghanistan, and was a radical terrorist.

We would learn later that he was the child of Afghan immigrants and was born in New York City, like Trump himself.

Trump also reiterated his desire to ban Muslims from coming into the United States.

“This whole speech, with its nativism, its fearmongering, and especially its self-aggrandizing in the face of tragedy, feels like a new low,” Colbert said. “It makes me long for the days when Trump was just bragging about the size of his penis.”

Trump also said that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were both unable to deal with radical terrorism effectively.

“They have put political correctness above common sense, above your safety, and above all else. I refuse to be politically correct,” Trump said.

To which Colbert commented, “Donald Trump refuses to be politically correct. And just to be safe, he refuses to be correct.”

But the comment that got most people talking was when Trump told Fox News that there might be “something else going on” in Obama’s approach to terror, seeming to imply something more sinister about the president.

So when Trump challenged others to make sense of his statements, Colbert took him up on his offer. The late-night host brought in a chalkboard to chart Trump’s statements. The first time he did it, he ended up a giant swastika. He erased that quickly and started all over again.

See what he ends up with below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.