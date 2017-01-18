Stephen Colbert looks back at Trump's busy MLK weekend of tweeting

YouTube/CBS ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

Stephen Colbert used his opening of Monday’s “The Late Show” to look back on the busy Martin Luther King Jr. weekend President-elect Donald Trump had.

It originally was to include Trump visiting the National Museum of African-American History on Monday, but those plans were changed due to “scheduling issues.”

“In a way that might be good. The last thing we need is Trump learning more about segregation,” Colbert said.

But many believed Trump canceled his visit to the museum due to his tweets early Saturday morning calling Congressman John Lewis “All talk, talk, talk — no action.”

Lewis, a civil rights icon who was alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in his historic march from Selma, Alabama, to the state capitol in Montgomery in 1965, got in the crosshairs of Trump after he said in an interview with “Meet the Press” that he didn’t feel the president-elect was a “legitimate president.”

“John Lewis is all talk, talk, talk, unlike a real leader like Trump who’s all tweet, tweet, tweet,” Colbert said.

Colbert also found time to mention a story that was widely shared over the weekend, reporting that the Trump administration is possibly looking to move the press out of the White House, where they have had a spot inside since Teddy Roosevelt was in office.

“So there you have it, the free press joins Trump’s enemies list,” Colbert said. “Along with intelligence agencies, civil rights leaders, Meryl Streep, and non-absorbent hotel mattresses.”

Watch Colbert’s complete opening below:

