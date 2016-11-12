Stephen Colbert slams Trump White House plans: 'They went from zero to Nixon in no time'

Stephen Colbert reviewed the “awkward” start of the transfer of power to President-elect Donald Trump, which included a motley crew of potential cabinet picks and an “enemies list.”

On Thursday, President Barack Obama hosted Donald Trump at the White House for a meeting to talk about the transition between their administrations. In light of the men’s history, Colbert imagined that the private meeting was probably very uncomfortable.

“The first African-American president sitting down with a president-elect who was endorsed by the Klan,” the host said on Thursday’s “Late Show.” “A guy who spent five years, created his political career, demanding Obama prove where he was born, then denying he did it. What did they talk about?”

Things got even stranger for Colbert when he saw the news leaks of people Trump has been considering for cabinet positions in his administration, which include Rudy Giuliani for attorney general, Newt Gingrich for secretary of state, Dr. Ben Carson for education secretary, and Sarah Palin for secretary of the interior.

“That’s right. Trump’s plan to drain the swamp of corruption means bringing back Giuliani, [Chris] Christie, Gingrich, and Palin,” Colbert said. “It makes sense. They’re exactly what I expect to find at the bottom of a drained swamp.”

Omarosa Manigault, who did African-American outreach for Trump’s campaign, gave another look at what to expect when Trump is in power when she told press that the Trump team is keeping a list of its detractors.

“Mr. Trump has a long memory and we’re keeping a list,” she said of Trump’s “enemies.”

In response, Colbert said, “Wow, an enemies list. They went from zero to Nixon in no time flat.”

But just in case his name was on the reported enemies list, Colbert had no problem throwing other late-night hosts under the bus.

“It was Sam Bee and Seth Meyers,” Colbert yelled. “They’re the ones who said all those horrible things about you. I was just joking. All hail our glorious leader! Giant hands! You’ve got giant hands! You’re going to be great!”

But then he composed himself and said, “Is what a p—y would say.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.