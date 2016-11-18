Stephen Colbert: Here's the real reason Donald Trump tweets so much

Donald Trump has been making noise on Twitter that has turned into major headlines, and Stephen Colbert thinks he knows what’s behind it.

While it’s been reported that President-elect Trump’s transition team is facing some hurdles, Trump himself took to Twitter to say the transition is “going so smoothly.” He added that it’s a “very organised process” and “I am the only one who knows who the finalists are!”

“Only Trump the Magnificent knows who the finalists are,” Colbert said. “He’s going to reveal the winners in a dramatic ceremony in the Rose Garden.”

But Colbert had another response.

“I think for the president-elect to be tweeting at all, it’s just weird. So why is Trump doing it?”

A member of Trump’s transition team said on a news show that tweeting is the president-elect’s “way of relaxing.”

“Is this really how we’re going to treat the commander-in-chief?” Colbert shot back. “‘He likes it, it’s fun, ok? Let him play with the button. It calms him down. It’s shiny and red like a toy. He paws as it. It relaxes him.'”

The “Late Show” host thinks that’s not quite the truth, however.

“I’m going to call bullshit on this,” he said. “Twitter isn’t Trump’s entertainment. It’s his way around the press.”

Colbert mentioned how Trump also evaded his press pool in real life in order to enjoy a steak dinner in New York City. One reporter was able to get in by making a reservation.

“So don’t worry journalists. You will have access to the president,” Colbert said. “Just take this buzzer and browse Barnes & Noble for a while. It will vibrate when your democracy is ready.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.