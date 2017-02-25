Stephen Colbert blasts Trump's reversal of transgender bathroom rights: 'Grow a pair'

On Thursday’s “Late Show,” Stephen Colbert took a swipe at President Donald Trump’s rolling back of former President Barack Obama’s guidelines allowing transgender students to use school bathrooms according to their gender identity.

Before even taking the stage, CBS’s late-night show opened with an animated segment in which bathroom signs were given a chance to register their own complaints about Trump’s decision.

In it, the male and female signs join together on one sign, exchange clothes, and the give the president their middle fingers.

It was certainly a bold way to open the show.

But Colbert also had a few things to say on the issue during his monologue.

“We should have seen this coming, because if there’s one thing Trump is famous for, it’s telling people where to pee,” Colbert said, referencing unverified claims that

Russian spies filmed Trump having prostitutes urinate in front of him in a Moscow hotel room.

The show then showed a clip of the then-presidential candidate during an April 2016 town hall in which he said that transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner could use any bathroom she chooses in Trump Tower.

“Which is good,” Colbert said, “because I’m guessing a lot of trans people would like to take a dump in Trump’s lobby.”

Jenner, who’s a Republican and supported Trump for president, also spoke out on the bathroom issue on Thursday, calling the decision to roll back Obama’s guidelines a “disaster” and challenging Trump to “call me.”

In response to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s comment on Thursday that Trump sees the bathroom rules not as a civil rights issue, but one of states’ rights, Colbert said, “Grow a pair.”

The host also responded to the New York Times report that Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos initially pushed back on the idea of rolling back the guidelines, citing potential dangers for transgender students. But when faced with either supporting the president or resigning from her job, she relented.

“So Betsy DeVos knew it would harm children and did it anyway to save her job,” Colbert said. “How does she sleep at night? I’ll let the states decide.”

Watch Colbert slam Trump’s decision to roll back transgender school bathroom rights below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.