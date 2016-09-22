Stephen Colbert mocks Donald Trump Jr.'s controversial Skittles meme

CBS ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

Stephen Colbert ripped into Donald Trump Jr.’s controversial “Skittles meme” on Tuesday’s “Late Show,” denouncing it as an inaccurate and problematic depiction of the Syrian refugee crisis.

“If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That’s our Syrian refugee problem,” Trump’s tweeted graphic read.

“That’s a powerful metaphor,” Colbert began, sarcastically. “Really makes me reconsider my stance on eating Syrian refugees.”

The “Late Show” host then proceeded to pick the meme apart by criticising the graphic’s incorrect grammar and maths.

Citing a Cato Institute report that showed how an American’s chance of being killed by a terrorist refugee is “1 in 3.64 billion a year,” Colbert ridiculed Trump’s faulty arithmetic.

“That’s not three poison Skittles in a bowl,” he said. “That’s three poison Skittles in one and a half Olympic-sized swimming pools of Skittles.”

Colbert went on to explain how Trump’s meme was a blatant rip-off of a feminist group’s meme that compared men to poisonous M&Ms.

“Of course, the Trump family prefers Skittles because there are no brown ones,” Colbert joked, before mocking Trump Jr. with a series of candy-related puns.

Watch the segment below.

