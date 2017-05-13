Stephen Colbert gleefully responds to Trump calling him a 'filthy,' 'no-talent guy'

Stephen Colbert didn’t seem troubled when he addressed President Donald Trump insulting him in a recent interview.

“The President of the United States has personally come after me and my show,” Colbert said on Thursday’s episode of CBS’s “The Late Show.” “And there’s only one thing to say: Yay!”

In an interview with Time magazine, Trump said that Colbert’s “show was dying” before the host pivoted to focus on criticising the president. Trump also referenced Colbert’s recent controversial insults directed at Trump that led to a movement calling for Colbert’s firing from CBS and an FCC investigation, saying Colbert is a “no-talent guy” and that “what he says is filthy.”

“Mr. Trump, there is a lot you don’t understand, but I never thought one of those things would be show business,” Colbert continued in a sharp, punchy response to Trump’s comments. “Don’t you know I have been trying for a year to get you to say my name? And you were very restrained, admirably restrained. But now, you did it. I won!”

Colbert did concede that Trump is right that he does “occasionally use adult language, and I do it in public, instead of in the privacy of an Access Hollywood bus,” in a reference to the infamous video that leaked before the 2016 presidential election showing Trump lewdly boasting about his aggressive sexual exploits with women.

Colbert also shot back at Trump’s statements that Colbert’s ratings went up when he went harder on the president: “It’s almost as if the majority of Americans didn’t want you to be president.”

And correcting Trump’s claim that his appearance on “The Late Show” was its highest-rated episode, the host said that former presidential candidate Jeb Bush’s appearance got higher ratings than Trump’s.

“That’s right. You got beat by ‘low-energy Jeb,'” Colbert said. To be fair, Bush appeared on Colbert’s debut episode of “The Late Show,” which would naturally be higher-rated.

After all that, Colbert did offer Trump a solution to their conflict.

“Since all of my success is clearly based on talking about you, if you really want to take me down, there’s an obvious way,” Colbert said. “Resign.”

