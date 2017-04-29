Watch Stephen Colbert debate whether Trump actually reads what he's signing

Donald Trump has set a record for signing the most executive orders in the first 100 days of a presidential term since World War II. And Stephen Colbert wonders if Trump knows what he’s signing.

Thursday’s “Late Show” audience responded with moans when Colbert mentioned Trump’s recent signing of an executive order to review the country’s national monuments for potential development, which could open them up to drilling, logging, and mining.

“Guys, he’s just trying to do the right thing,” the late-night host said, shouting over the boos, “because it’s important that we finally find out how much oil is in Lincoln’s eyeball.”

The show then played a clip from the press conference for the order in which Trump said, “Sometimes, I look at some of the things I’m signing.” Colbert then took the statement at face value.

“Sometimes he looks at the things he’s signing?” the host said. “Sometimes? Just randomly? Not all the time? Has anyone tried putting a resignation letter in front of him? It’s worth a shot.”

In a spoof of the order, “The Late Show” also produced a sketch in which the presidents honored on Mount Rushmore react to Trump’s order to review national monuments.

Watch the videos below:

