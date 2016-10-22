Stephen Colbert mocks Donald Trump's latest election comments: 'The p---y has grabbed us'

Stephen Colbert torched Donald Trump’s new twist on his debate comments refusing to accept the results of the election during Thursday’s “Late Show.”

During a campaign stop in Ohio on Thursday, Trump told the audience, “I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win!”

The “Late Show” host had already gone on record during a live post-debate show on Wednesday when he agreed with Hillary Clinton that the initial statement was “horrifying.” But Trump’s newest comments weren’t any better for Colbert.

“You really got me for a second there,” Colbert said. “I actually believed you had a shred of integrity.”

He then wondered, “How did we get to the point where the fate of the American experiment rests in Donald Trump’s tiny, whining loser hands? Truly the p—y has grabbed us.”

Watch Colbert take on Trump’s election comments below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Animated map shows Clinton has a commanding lead over Trump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.