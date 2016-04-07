Stephen Colbert took shots at Donald Trump for his lack of basic political knowledge

Stephen Colbert took a look at why Donald Trump lost in Tuesday’s Wisconsin presidential primary and zeroed in on the Republican candidate’s lack of knowledge of US government agencies.

The “Late Show” host called Trump’s loss in the Badger State a “huge upset, because even if you voted for Ted Cruz you’re still pretty upset about it.”

So why did the real-estate mogul lose? Colbert joked that “analysts say Trump lost because of ‘things he said and done.'”

That’s broad. Always looking to dig deeper, the host found that “things he hasn’t said” about his plans if he were elected president may have hurt Trump, as well. But even when he details his plans, they tend to further show how little governmental knowledge he has.

Colbert pointed to Trump’s recent statements about the government agencies he’d eliminate as president, which included the “Department of Environmental” or “DEP.” The problem is there is no such governmental agency. (Instead, there’s the EPA.)

“We looked it up,” Colbert said, “and the ‘Department of Environmental’ does not exist, meaning either Trump is talking out of his a–, or he’s already eliminated it. That’s very impressive. And you know if that’s the case, it’s only a matter of time before Trump eliminates all the other wasteful departments we don’t need because they don’t exist.”

Colbert then rattled off several hilarious examples of nonexistent agencies that Trump might want to dismantle, like the “Federal Bureau of Moneying” and “The Environmental Erection Agency.”

Watch Colbert explain Trump’s Wisconsin loss below:

