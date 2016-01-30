Stephen Colbert roasts Donald Trump with fake all-Trump debate

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert hosted a faux debate on his Thursday-night show between Donald Trump and his rival — Donald Trump.

Colbert seized on the Trump absence from the Fox News debate to play a highlight reel of the Republican presidential front-runner saying two different things on a series of issues.

The late-night comedian started with Trump criticising Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), his top rival in Monday’s Iowa caucus.

“He’s a nasty guy. Nobody likes him. Nobody in Congress likes him. Nobody likes him anywhere once they get to know him,” Trump said of Cruz in the first clip.

Colbert then turned the debate over to another Trump clip.

“I really do, I like Ted Cruz a lot,” Trump said.

Colbert’s other clips included Trump’s statements about the people of Iowa, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Fox host Megyn Kelly, and the people he’d hire for his White House, among other jabs Colbert took at the candidate.

