Stephen Colbert exposes the alleged conspiracy against Donald Trump in one simple diagram

In the last few weeks, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has taken the “shackles” off to expose what he calls a “rigged” election in favour of his competitor, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump suggests that a conspiracy is happening at multiple levels, from the media to “many polling places,” which “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert addressed at the opening of his show Monday night. He shows a clip of Trump also railing against the “Clinton machine” and international bankers and special interest groups that are all allegedly against Trump.

To make it even simpler to understand, Colbert brought out the “International Conspiracy Board.”

Watch below as Colbert breaks down something that, according to him, has “been under our nose the whole time”:

