Stephen Colbert mocks Donald Trump's pitch to black voters

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” took a break for two weeks, but he’s ready to catch everybody up on what Donald Trump has been up to.

On “What Donald Trump Did on My Summer Vacation,” he jumped right in with Trump’s pitch to black voters. In front of a mostly white crowd, Trump addressed African-Americans: “You’re living in poverty. Your schools are no good. You have no jobs. Fifty-eight per cent of your youth is unemployed. What the hell do you have to lose?”

Critics saw the comments as callous and out of touch.

“He’s a people person,” Colbert joked after his audience booed Trump’s remarks.

“Yes, black people, as far as Donald Trump knows you’re all poor, your schools all suck, you’re unemployed, and your last meal was, I’m going to say, a football with the word turkey written on it,” Colbert added. “So take a chance, what have you got to lose? It’s all summed up in Trump’s new slogan: You’re already on fire so you may as well shoot yourself in the head.”

Colbert notes that, rhetoric aside, an appeal to black voters is going to be a “tough sell” since Trump places fourth among African-American voters in polls of the presidential race.

“That’s like coming in third in solitaire,” Colbert said.

