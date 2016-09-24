Stephen Colbert slams Donald Trump's proposed solution to black-on-black violence

After recent shootings in Oklahoma and Charlotte, Stephen Colbert took a look at Donald Trump’s visits to black churches for an indication of how he’d handle the rising racial tension in the country.

“In the face of continued, heartbreaking racial strife, all eyes turn to civil rights icon, the Reverend Doctor Donald Trump,” the host said sarcastically.

With Trump’s poll numbers showing that his bid for US president has almost no support from black voters, he has been campaigning a lot in black communities. Earlier this week, Trump held campaign events at black churches in Ohio.

“Well, one was technically a black church, but it was filled with white people,” Colbert joked. “I haven’t seen so many white people replacing black people since Brooklyn.”

At one event, a man asked Trump how he would reduce black-on-black violence. The real estate mogul said he would advocate for “stop-and-frisk.”

“That’s a bad idea, OK,” Colbert said. “Stop-and-Frisk is a bad idea. Not only has it been found unconstitutional, but it would take him hours with those tiny little hands of his.”

Watch the video below:

