Stephen Colbert says the Republican race is a chance to 'binge-watch the death of the GOP'

Donald Trump nearly swept the recent so-called Mega Tuesday primaries, which has further pushed the disapproving Republican party to consider its other options.

The first one being Ted Cruz, who isn’t exactly a party favourite, but nearly all they have got at this point with his second-place share of delegates.

“Ted Cruz is right,” Colbert said on Wednesday’s “Late Show.” “If every single anti-Trump voter unites behind him, he could get enough delegates to be the nominee. Then, the GOP establishment can say, ‘Goodbye, candidate we don’t like. Hello, candidate we can’t stand.'”

But if Cruz can’t pull that off, there’s one last-ditch option, the GOP’s plan B.

Colbert explained a potential brokered convention: “When a candidate wins a primary, he really wins delegates, who are committed to him at the party convention but only for the first ballot. So [if] Donald Trump doesn’t get 1,237 delegates in the first round of voting, they’re all free to vote for whoever, which is great news. The Republican campaign can start all over again. Only this time, it’s crammed into one week. You can binge-watch the death of the GOP.”

Republican leaders frequently refer to a brokered convention as an “open convention,” but Colbert argues that’s just spin.

“I’m sorry, not ‘brokered,’ ‘open,'” the host joked. “Just like, ‘Honey, we don’t have a broken marriage, we have an open marriage. And I know we never discussed it, but it will spice things up to bring in an outsider. And I think we’ll end up trusting each other even more. Stronger.”

Watch Colbert recap the Mega Tuesday results and the GOP’s options below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

